Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India eyes a strong finish with medal hopes in judo, lawn bowls and track cycling on the final day
Three Indian judokas begin their campaigns, while the women's singles lawn bowls final offers a gold-medal chance
The Closing Ceremony will bring the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow
The curtain is set to fall on the Commonwealth Games 2026 as India heads into Day 11, the final day of competition, with hopes of adding a few more medals before the closing ceremony.
After a sensational Day 10 that saw India climb to fourth in the medal standings, powered by a historic seven-gold haul in boxing and Gulveer Singh's memorable athletics bronze, the Indian contingent will now turn its attention to judo, lawn bowls and track cycling. The day will conclude with the Closing Ceremony, bringing an end to 11 action-packed days of competition in Glasgow.
Judokas Aim To Finish Strong
India's biggest medal hopes on the final day lie in judo, where three athletes begin their campaigns in the preliminary rounds. Ishroop Narang faces Scotland's Nicole Wood in the women's 78kg Round of 16, Avtar Singh takes on Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the men's 100kg category, while Yash Ghangas opens his men's +100kg campaign against Wales' Joshua Whitehouse.
Those who progress through the knockout stages will return later in the evening for the medal rounds, giving India another opportunity to add to its tally.
Lawn Bowls And Cycling Offer Medal Opportunities
The spotlight will also be on lawn bowls, where India will compete in the women's singles gold-medal match. A victory would provide the perfect finish to an already impressive Games campaign.
Meanwhile, in track cycling, Dinesh Kumar and Jarshveer Singh Sekhon begin with the men's 40km points race qualifying, with the final scheduled later in the evening if they advance. These events represent India's final medal opportunities before the Games conclude.
Closing Ceremony To End Glasgow 2026
Beyond the medal events, attention will eventually shift to the Closing Ceremony, where Glasgow will officially hand over the baton after hosting another memorable edition of the Commonwealth Games. For India, it has been a campaign filled with landmark achievements across boxing, athletics, judo and several other disciplines.
A few more podium finishes on the final day would provide the ideal ending before the athletes bid farewell to Scotland and turn their attention to future international competitions.
India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11 Schedule (Saturday, 2 August)
Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) & Sony LIV
2:30 PM: Judo – Women's 78Kg Elimination Rd16 - Ishroop Narang v Nicole Wood (Sco)
2:30 PM: Judo – Men's 100Kg Elimination Rd16 - Aristos Michael (Cyp) v Avtar Singh
5:30 PM: Netball - Gold Medal Match (Medal Ceremony At 7:05 PM)
7:30 PM: Judo – Finals
1:30 AM: Closing Ceremony
Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony LIV
2:30 PM: Judo - Men's +100Kg Elimination Rd16 - Joshua Whitehouse (Wal) v Yash Ghangas
5:45 PM: Lawn Bowls - Women's Singles Gold Medal (Medal Ceremony At 7:10 PM)
9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Men's 40Km Points Race Final (Medal Ceremony At 10:07 PM)
Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony LIV
2:09 PM: Track Cycling – Men's 40Km Points Race Qualifying - Dinesh Kumar & Jarshveer Singh Sekhon