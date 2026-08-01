Men’s Pole Vault Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Chase Medal Glory

Welcome to our live coverage as the spotlight shifts to the men's pole vault final at Scotstoun Stadium, where India's Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will be chasing a place on the Commonwealth Games podium. Both vaulters earned their spots in the final after negotiating the qualification round and now face a strong field featuring some of the Commonwealth's best jumpers. For Meena and Kuldeep, the final presents a golden opportunity to cap an encouraging campaign with a breakthrough international medal. Pole vault is a discipline where consistency, tactical bar progression and composure under pressure are crucial, with athletes often separated by a single successful clearance. As the bar rises through the evening, India's duo will aim to produce personal-best efforts and challenge for a memorable medal in Glasgow.
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Men’s Pole Vault Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to live updates from Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, where the battle for the men's pole vault medals is about to begin. India's Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar are in action, hoping to clear the bar in style and challenge for a place on the podium.