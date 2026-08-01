Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Berwal Settles For Silver As Thomas Wins Gold

Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates of the boxing men’s 90kg semifinal bout between India’s Narender Berwal and England's Damar Thomas on Saturday, 1 August, as it happened at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

India's Narender Berwal (red) in action against Samoa's Michael Seko during their men's 90+kg super-heavyweight quarter-final boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Berwal secured a 3-2 split-decision victory to advance to the semi-finals.

India's Narender Berwal (red) in action against Samoa's Michael Seko during their men's 90+kg super-heavyweight quarter-final boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Berwal secured a 3-2 split-decision victory to advance to the semi-finals. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

India's Narender Berwal signed off with a silver medal in the men's +90kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after going down to England's Damar Thomas by 5-0 unanimous decision in the final at the SEC Centre, Glasgow. Thomas controlled the contest with sharp straight punches and consistent pressure, preventing the Indian heavyweight from settling into his rhythm. Berwal searched for openings and landed a few telling blows late in the bout, but the English boxer remained firmly in command throughout the three rounds. The unanimous verdict handed Thomas the gold, while Berwal added a valuable silver to India's tally. His podium finish completed a record-breaking boxing campaign for India, which ended with seven gold medals and three silver medals in Glasgow.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 10:16:44 pm IST Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello! Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s +90kg semifinal clash between India’s Narender Berwal and England's Damar Thomas . Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.

1 Aug 2026, 11:45:42 pm IST Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Begins Soon! All eyes are on Narender Berwal as the Indian heavyweight steps into the ring against England's Damar Thomas in the men's +90kg gold-medal bout. With seven boxing gold medals already secured, Berwal now has the chance to cap a sensational day for India by making it an incredible eight titles. The atmosphere is electric as both fighters make their entrances to the iconic "Still D.R.E.", setting the tone for one last blockbuster showdown. It's power versus power, and the Commonwealth Games boxing finale promises to end with a bang.

1 Aug 2026, 11:52:18 pm IST Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1 Narender Berwal struggled to deal with Damar Thomas' relentless straight punches as the English boxer continued to dictate the pace of the heavyweight final. While not every attack found the target, Thomas stayed on the front foot and showed far greater intent throughout the round. Narender searched for counter-punching opportunities but found it difficult to build any sustained momentum. The Indian did land a powerful punch in the closing seconds, drawing a strong reaction, but it wasn't enough to sway the judges. Thomas swept the second round 5-0, extending his advantage on four of the five scorecards and putting himself firmly in the driver's seat heading into the final round.