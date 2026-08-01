Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Berwal Settles For Silver As Thomas Wins Gold

Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s +90kg semifinal clash between India’s Narender Berwal and England's Damar Thomas . Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.
Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Begins Soon!
All eyes are on Narender Berwal as the Indian heavyweight steps into the ring against England's Damar Thomas in the men's +90kg gold-medal bout. With seven boxing gold medals already secured, Berwal now has the chance to cap a sensational day for India by making it an incredible eight titles. The atmosphere is electric as both fighters make their entrances to the iconic "Still D.R.E.", setting the tone for one last blockbuster showdown. It's power versus power, and the Commonwealth Games boxing finale promises to end with a bang.
Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1
Narender Berwal struggled to deal with Damar Thomas' relentless straight punches as the English boxer continued to dictate the pace of the heavyweight final. While not every attack found the target, Thomas stayed on the front foot and showed far greater intent throughout the round. Narender searched for counter-punching opportunities but found it difficult to build any sustained momentum. The Indian did land a powerful punch in the closing seconds, drawing a strong reaction, but it wasn't enough to sway the judges. Thomas swept the second round 5-0, extending his advantage on four of the five scorecards and putting himself firmly in the driver's seat heading into the final round.
Narender Berwal Vs Damar Thomas Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Berwal wins silver!
England's Damar Thomas capped a dominant performance to claim the men's +90kg boxing gold medal, maintaining control throughout the final against Narender Berwal. Thomas dictated the tempo from the outset, landing the cleaner and more consistent punches, while Narender struggled to break through the Englishman's defence and never truly found his rhythm. The judges had little hesitation, awarding Thomas a unanimous-decision victory, leaving the Indian heavyweight with a well-earned silver medal.
That brings the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing competition, and what a campaign it has been for India. The Indian contingent finishes with a stunning seven gold medals and three silver medals, underlining its dominance in the ring and delivering one of the country's finest boxing performances at the Commonwealth Games.