Men’s 5000m Final Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Scripts History With Second Track Medal

Men’s 5000m Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Welcome!
Hello and welcome from Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, where India's Gulveer Singh is set to take on the Commonwealth's best distance runners in the race for 5000m glory. Stay tuned for lap-by-lap updates, key moves, and medal-winning moments.
Men’s 5000m Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Update!
The race is settling into its rhythm, and Gulveer Singh is exactly where he would want to be. The Indian sits fifth after 2000m, less than a second behind the race leader as the lead pack remains tightly bunched. At this stage, positioning matters more than pace, and Gulveer has executed his strategy well so far, staying comfortably with the frontrunners while conserving energy. With his trademark finishing kick still in reserve, the Indian will be looking to stay in contention before launching his decisive move over the closing laps.
Men’s 5000m Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: It's time for the decisive push!
As the bell signals the last 400 metres, Gulveer Singh is perfectly placed in fifth, still within touching distance of the leaders. The Indian has now unleashed his trademark finishing kick, accelerating through the field as the pace reaches its peak. Every stride matters now, with the front pack bunched tightly together in a thrilling race for the medals. Can Gulveer produce one final burst of speed to break into the top three and script a memorable finish for India? The answer will come in the final few hundred metres.
Men’s 5000m Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Bronze for Gulveer!
What a phenomenal race from Gulveer Singh! India's finest distance runner delivered a masterclass in tactics and timing to claim a historic bronze medal in the men's 5000m final. Staying patient with the lead pack throughout, Gulveer unleashed a perfectly judged finishing kick on the final lap, surging from fifth to third around the opening bend before digging deep over the final 300 metres. The Indian held off Kenya's Cornelius Kemboi by a razor-thin 0.04 seconds, sealing a memorable podium finish in 13:24.95. Australia's Mathew Kipsang won gold in 13:23.61, while compatriot Ky Robinson took silver in 13:24.70. It was a brilliantly executed race from Gulveer, whose tactical brilliance earned India another outstanding athletics medal in Glasgow.
Men’s 5000m Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: What a Commonwealth Games for Gulveer Singh!
From running on dirt roads in Sirsa as a youngster to fulfil his dream of joining the Indian Army, to becoming the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single Commonwealth Games, Gulveer Singh has scripted an extraordinary story. The 28-year-old's rise has been nothing short of remarkable, and his tactical brilliance in Glasgow has now earned him a place in Indian athletics history. A truly unforgettable campaign for one of India's finest distance runners.