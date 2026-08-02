Men’s 5000m Final Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Scripts History With Second Track Medal

The race is settling into its rhythm, and Gulveer Singh is exactly where he would want to be. The Indian sits fifth after 2000m, less than a second behind the race leader as the lead pack remains tightly bunched. At this stage, positioning matters more than pace, and Gulveer has executed his strategy well so far, staying comfortably with the frontrunners while conserving energy. With his trademark finishing kick still in reserve, the Indian will be looking to stay in contention before launching his decisive move over the closing laps.