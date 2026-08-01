Ankush Panghal Vs Dimeji Shittu LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Eyes Gold In Men's 80kg Final

Welcome to our live coverage as India's Ankush Panghal will look to complete a dream Commonwealth Games debut when he takes on England's Dimeji Shittu in the men's 80kg boxing gold-medal bout at the SEC Centre, Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow. Panghal has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, beginning with a dominant 5-0 victory over Antigua and Barbuda's Zalaan Jan before continuing his unbeaten run with commanding wins in the quarterfinals and a unanimous-decision triumph over Canada's Joshua Ofori in the semifinals. Shittu, meanwhile, has impressed on home soil with his aggressive style and enters the final backed by strong local support. The clash promises to be a high-quality battle between two in-form light-heavyweights, with Panghal aiming to cap India's remarkable boxing campaign by converting his assured silver into a coveted Commonwealth Games gold medal.

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