Spain Regains Ceuta Control Following Deadly Mass Migrant Surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta, declaring the mass crossing of up to 60,000 migrants a violation of Spain's territorial sovereignty.
Authorities recovered 57 bodies near the border breakwater, with regional president Juan Jesus Vivas warning the death toll could rise further.
Over 48,300 migrants voluntarily returned to Morocco from the Spanish enclave due to a lack of food and shelter.
Spain regained control of its North African enclave of Ceuta on Friday after an unprecedented surge of migrants crossed by land and sea from Morocco. Spain's interior ministry recorded around 50,000 arrivals between Thursday and Friday, though Ceuta regional president Juan Jesus Vivas estimated the two-day total could have reached 60,000.
Spanish authorities recovered 57 bodies on their side of the border, with civic officials warning the death toll might rise due to potential additional casualties in Moroccan territory. Some individuals drowned while others were crushed trying to climb the breakwater supporting the boundary barrier, the government stated.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled to Ceuta, where demonstrators greeted him with protests and jeers. He declared the mass crossing "a violation of Spain's territorial sovereignty" and said authorities were accelerating the return of illegal entrants with Morocco's full cooperation. Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's autonomous North African enclaves, represent the European Union's only land borders with Africa.
Chaos at the Border
As thousands amassed near the boundary, Moroccan security forces used batons and tear gas to repel the crowds. Reuters reporters on the scene observed riot police deploying tear gas and water cannon vehicles to scatter the migrants. The aftermath left a burnt bus and seven destroyed cars visible. On the Spanish side, military vehicles were stationed along border sections while hundreds of migrants remained stranded in Morocco.
By Friday evening, roughly 48,300 migrants had already gone back to Morocco voluntarily, the interior ministry stated. Several hundred crossed back via official checkpoints and fence openings, citing an inability to find food or shelter in Ceuta.
The Spanish Guardia Civil police association AUGC criticized the operation, stating there were too few police officers stationed near the boundary barrier, leaving them powerless to halt the massive influx.
European Diplomatic Fallout
The diplomatic fallout spread across Europe. Italy temporarily suspended the Schengen zone's open-border travel agreements with Spain, impacting air and sea transit. Madrid condemned the move as a violation of European Union treaties. Right-wing European political factions held Spanish immigration strategies responsible for the emergency, specifically targeting this year's amnesty for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.
Tensions escalated further when Spain summoned the Italian ambassador after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the amnesty "encouraged human trafficking".
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced a fivefold increase in police presence along the Spanish border by Saturday, alongside enhanced aerial surveillance and additional train patrols.
United States Reaction
US President Donald Trump weighed in, saying the border crossings at Ceuta "look like an invasion". He linked the crisis to the upcoming US midterm elections. "That same thing's going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse," Trump said.
The US State Department sharply rebuked Spain, stating the situation was "the direct result of the Spanish Government's deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe".
The department outlined potential measures. The State Department stated, "We are considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from this threat and stand ready to assist other European allies considering similar option."