Tahir Hussain Verdict: AAP Says ‘Expelled’, BJP Says ‘Too Close To Erase’

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “There are dozens of examples involving individuals accused of the most heinous crimes, whether it was Kuldeep Sengar, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, or several others who were even accused of sexually assaulting children. Yet, the BJP continued to stand by them…In fact, I would say that Tahir Hussain was effectively serving the BJP's interests. If anyone has politically benefited from the Delhi riots, it is the BJP alone.”