Trump Administration Considers $100,000 Fee for Foreign Graduates to Work in US

The Trump administration is planning a $100,000 fee for international graduates wishing to stay and work in the United States.
The proposed fee specifically targets the Optional Practical Training programme, which currently allows F-1 visa holders to work for up to three years.
Over 419,000 foreign graduates worked under the OPT programme in 2024, serving as a crucial talent pipeline for US technology and finance sectors.
Working in America may soon cost more. The Trump administration plans to levy a $100,000 fee on foreign students who want to stay and work after graduating from US universities. This policy would raise costs sharply for foreign professionals and threatens to shut down a major route for global talent entering the domestic workforce.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the proposed fee would target the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows F-1 visa holders to work for one to three years in fields related to their studies.
Addressing the potential changes, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman said:
"No policies should be considered final until formally announced. At DHS we are always having conversations about how to use all tools in our arsenal to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system."
Threat to Talent Pipeline
Roughly 419,000 foreign graduates were working under the OPT programme in 2024, which is the latest year for which data are available. During the 2023-24 academic year, the US hosted more than 1.1 million international students, who contributed billions of dollars to the economy.
This training option attracts global talent. Losing the pathway would force most foreign graduates to depart the country right after finishing their degrees.
Such an immediate exit would force them to take the skills they gained at American universities to other markets. This would heavily impact US universities and major employers, particularly in sectors like technology and finance that rely on skilled international graduates.
Broader Immigration Crackdown
Immigration rules are tightening. The proposed fee aligns with recent measures, including new limits finalised this month on how long foreign students and journalists can remain in the country. Instead of open-ended stays, international students now face a strict four-year cap tied directly to their academic programs.
Washington has targeted the OPT programme before. Officials previously criticized the system, citing concerns over visa fraud and overstayed permits. This plan mirrors a prior $100,000 levy on H-1B visas, which businesses use to recruit skilled global staff. Silicon Valley firms, which recruit heavily from domestic colleges, fought that charge.
A federal judge recently ruled that the H-1B fee was illegal, though the administration is challenging the decision.
Meanwhile, State Department officials are also considering attaching a $100,000 bond on green card applicants outside the US. The bond would be redeemable only after they move to the US and become citizens.