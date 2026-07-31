Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Atleast 8 Dead, Several Trapped in Maharashtra

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Atleast 8 people were killed and up to eight people are feared trapped after the dangerous four-storey Kohinoor Building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Rescue operations are underway.

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Atleast 3 Dead, 8 Trapped in Maharashtra
Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Summary of this article

  • A portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar, Bhiwandi, collapsed at around 11:30 PM on Thursday.

  • 8 bodies was recovered from the debris, and an injured boy was rescued and hospitalised, according to Fire Officer Vijay Jadhav.

  • Between seven and eight residents are feared trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

A building collapse killed eight people in Maharashtra. Up to eight people remain trapped under the debris of the four-storey structure, PTI reported. A section of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar crumbled at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

One injured boy was saved. Rescuers rushed him to a local hospital and recovered one body from the debris, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Vijay Jadhav said. Seven or eight people remain trapped as search operations continue, an official added.

Evacuation Efforts Before Collapse

The four-storey structure comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, civic officials stated. The building had been declared dangerous by the civic body. Tragedy struck while repair work was underway on the premises.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, residents heard "loud cracking sounds" emanating from the structure, an official said. Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the 'B' wing of the building caved in, he said.

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By Outlook News Desk

Massive Rescue Operation Underway

A major multi-agency rescue operation is underway, comprising teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and local fire brigade.

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A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances and heavy earth-moving machinery have been deployed at the site.

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