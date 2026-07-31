Raghav Chadha Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill Passed by Parliament

Parliament passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, via a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
BJP MP Raghav Chadha spoke for the first time from the treasury benches, defending the legislation as a historic institutional solution for Indian students.
The new legislation prescribes a minimum five-year prison term and up to Rs 50 lakh fine for individuals leaking examination papers.
Parliament approved the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Thursday via a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it cleared the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Raghav Chadha broke his prolonged silence on the paper leak issue, speaking for the first time from the treasury benches. Chadha, who months ago led a rebel exodus of seven Rajya Sabha members from the Arvind Kejriwal-founded AAP to merge with the BJP, said he spoke wholeheartedly in support of the students of India.
Defending the new legislation, Chadha praised the government's prompt response to the crisis. He stressed that the paper leak crisis required an institutional solution rather than media sound-bytes. "Students demanded, the government acted. Historic decisions taken. System changed," Chadha said. He added that when it came to India's youth, "the government heard, the government actioned and the government delivered".
From Questions To Solutions
Chadha said he promised himself to only speak on the day a concrete solution was brought to Parliament to fix the system. Addressing critics who questioned his absence from public debates, Chadha highlighted his shift from an opposition legislator to a governing member.
He clarified his current legislative priorities. "I don't want headline, but an outcome," Chadha said.
He emphasised his new responsibilities in the Upper House. "When I used to sit in the opposition, then the question was my weapon; today I sit on the treasury benches, today the solution is my responsibility," Chadha said. He said that during his time in the opposition, his job was to raise issues with full honesty.
He added that his daily goals have changed since joining the ruling party. "But today my role is not to mark attendance in front of the camera; my focus is to fix the system," Chadha said.
Stricter Penalties For Malpractice
The legislative push follows nation-wide student protests that previously forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The newly passed legislation introduces harsh punishments to deter examination fraud. The government stated the legislation addresses major student concerns and called for stakeholder cooperation.
Those convicted of leaking test materials face a minimum prison term of five years—extendable to 10 years—and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. For organised exam-related crimes, the Bill prescribes a minimum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.
The legislation empowers state and Union Territory administrations to designate Courts of Session as special fast-track courts. These courts will conduct day-to-day proceedings and complete trials within three months of the filing of the chargesheet. The Bill further authorises the central government to constitute a special task force to investigate offences.
The passage of the Bill witnessed intense political friction. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the opposition's attack and subsequent walkout after Union minister Jitendra Singh tabled the Bill.
Message To India's Students
Chadha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for listening to the students like the 'head of a family' and acting as a 'guardian.' He offered a direct message of empathy to NEET aspirants.
"Your anger is justified. Your pain is real. And your concerns about the examination system are genuine," Chadha said to NEET aspirants.
He acknowledged the severe toll examination fraud takes on youth. "Because a paper leak does not merely compromise an examination. It can wipe out years of preparation in a single moment," Chadha said. He added, "Every student deserves an examination system where hard work and merit, not a leaked paper, decide the result."
Concluding his speech, he said the proposed bill will help make the system stronger and exams "more secure".
"The exam will be fair. Merit will be respected. The mafia will be in jail...Students will win. Mafia will lose. Jai Hind," Chadha said.