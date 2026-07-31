Raghav Chadha Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill Passed by Parliament

Parliament approved the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Thursday via a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it cleared the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Raghav Chadha broke his prolonged silence on the paper leak issue, speaking for the first time from the treasury benches. Chadha, who months ago led a rebel exodus of seven Rajya Sabha members from the Arvind Kejriwal-founded AAP to merge with the BJP, said he spoke wholeheartedly in support of the students of India.