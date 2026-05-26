Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Government Over High Fuel Prices Despite Fall in Global Crude Oil Rates

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gave voice to that collective frustration, turning a dry economic grievance into a sharp political indictment of the Modi government's fiscal priorities.
Kharge pointed out that despite massive fluctuations in global crude oil prices over the decade, the retail price of fuel in India have refused to mirror that downward trajectory.
Instead of a windfall for the public, the dip in international oil prices has transformed into an insatiable revenue generator for the state.
The relentless tick of the fuel dispenser’s price screen has become a daily exercise in anxiety for the average Indian consumer. On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gave voice to that collective frustration, turning a dry economic grievance into a sharp political indictment of the Modi government's fiscal priorities. In a pointed critique, Kharge drew a stark line between the soaring costs at local petrol pumps and the global commodities market, asking a fundamentally human question: if the raw material has grown cheaper over the years, why is the burden on the common citizen only getting heavier?
To anchor his argument, Kharge took a calculated look back exactly twelve years into the past. On May 26, 2014—the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took the oath of office—the global price of crude oil in the Indian basket stood at a hefty $108.05 per barrel, with the exchange rate at ₹58.59 per dollar. It was a moment of transition, built on the promise of relief from high living costs. Yet, Kharge pointed out that despite massive fluctuations and significant drops in global crude oil prices over the subsequent decade, the retail prices of petrol and diesel in India have stubbornly refused to mirror that downward trajectory. Instead of a windfall for the public, the dip in international oil prices has transformed into an insatiable revenue generator for the state.
Beyond the macroeconomics and the staggering percentages, the report underscores a harsher domestic reality. High fuel prices do not exist in a vacuum; they dictate the price of onions in the local bazaar, the cost of a school bus ride, and the shrinking margins of household savings. Kharge accused the administration of "profiteering unabated" while the middle and lower classes watch their purchasing power erode. By framing the issue around the everyday struggles of transportation and food inflation, the critique shifts from a standard opposition talking point into a deeply relatable grievance about the escalating cost of simply getting by in modern India.
Ultimately, this is less about the abstract chess game of macroeconomics and more about the quiet fatigue of the kitchen table. When the price of petrol refuses to budge, it leaves an invisible dent in every ordinary household, quietly dictating whether a family can afford fruit this week or how much must be trimmed from the school budget. By grounding a national debate in these simple, everyday realities, the political rhetoric falls away to reveal a stark truth: behind the soaring state revenues and the dense corporate balance sheets lies a populace that is simply exhausted from footing the bill.