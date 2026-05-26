Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Government Over High Fuel Prices Despite Fall in Global Crude Oil Rates

To anchor his argument, Kharge took a calculated look back exactly twelve years into the past. On May 26, 2014—the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took the oath of office—the global price of crude oil in the Indian basket stood at a hefty $108.05 per barrel, with the exchange rate at ₹58.59 per dollar. It was a moment of transition, built on the promise of relief from high living costs. Yet, Kharge pointed out that despite massive fluctuations and significant drops in global crude oil prices over the subsequent decade, the retail prices of petrol and diesel in India have stubbornly refused to mirror that downward trajectory. Instead of a windfall for the public, the dip in international oil prices has transformed into an insatiable revenue generator for the state.