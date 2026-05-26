Elena Rybakina Vs Veronika Erjavec, French Open: Second Seed Eases Into Roland Garros Second Round

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

1/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





2/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/9 Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia plays against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





4/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





5/9 Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





6/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/9 Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





8/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





9/9 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





