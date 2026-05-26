Elena Rybakina Vs Veronika Erjavec, French Open: Second Seed Eases Into Roland Garros Second Round
World No. 2 Elena Rybakina eased into the French Open 2026 season round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia in their first meeting. The Russian-born Kazakhstani took little over an hour to wrap up the women's singles match at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Monday. A two-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist (2021, 2024), the 26-year-old will next face Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva, who defeated Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-3, 6-1. Rybakina won the first Grand Slam of the year, defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Australian Open 2026 final.
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