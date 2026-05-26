Elena Rybakina Vs Veronika Erjavec, French Open: Second Seed Eases Into Roland Garros Second Round

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina eased into the French Open 2026 season round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia in their first meeting. The Russian-born Kazakhstani took little over an hour to wrap up the women's singles match at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Monday. A two-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist (2021, 2024), the 26-year-old will next face Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva, who defeated Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-3, 6-1. Rybakina won the first Grand Slam of the year, defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Australian Open 2026 final.

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Elena Rybakina Vs Veronika Erjavec french open 2026 highlights
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Elena Rybakina photos Paris 2026
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Rybakina 2nd seed French Open
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning against Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec match
Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia plays against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open 2026 Day 1 womens results
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Roland Garros womens singles first round
Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Elena Rybakina tennis outfit French Open
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Rybakina vs Erjavec Roland Garros match
Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia returns to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open womens round of 128
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Roland Garros clay court tennis
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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