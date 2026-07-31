Suspected Member of Terror Outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested in Bengal

A suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed member has been arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, and investigators were probing his possible links to a wider terror network, police sources said.
The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested Hamid Mondal from his rented accommodation in a housing complex in Burdwan town late on Thursday night.
According to police sources, Mondal had been staying in the flat for the past two to three months to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.
Material recovered from his mobile phone and other documents suggested that he was collecting information on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, prompting investigators to examine whether he was planning an attack, police said.
Police said Mondal is suspected to be associated with the Pakistan-based banned terror outfit JeM and is believed to be a close associate of Sajjad Bhat, alleged to be one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
The accused was produced before a court in Burdwan on Friday.
A suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force personnel on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.