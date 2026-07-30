Cap No. 278 Signing Off: Ajinkya Rahane Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket and all forms of the game at the age of 38
He announced the decision through an emotional Instagram video, saying “the timing is right” to move on
Rahane’s biggest achievement was captaining India to the historic 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia in 2020–21
Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from international cricket and all forms of professional cricket, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career that spanned more than two decades.
The 38-year-old made the announcement through an emotional video shared on his official Instagram account, where he reflected on his journey from a young cricketer travelling from Dombivli to Mumbai for practice sessions to representing India at the highest level.
In the video, Rahane explained that he felt the time was right to move on from the game.
"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats."
Rahane also spoke about the sacrifices he made during his early years and the dedication that shaped his career.
"From those early days traveling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself."
The Mumbai batter leaves the international stage after playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India. He scored 5,077 runs in Test cricket, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries, and was regarded as one of India’s safest slip fielders of his generation.
One of the defining chapters of Rahane’s career came during the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. After India suffered a crushing defeat in the Adelaide Test and regular captain Virat Kohli returned home, Rahane took over the captaincy under immense pressure.
He responded with a memorable century in the Melbourne Test, helping India level the series, and then guided a depleted Indian side to a historic 2-1 series victory, culminating in the famous triumph at the Gabba in Brisbane. The achievement cemented his place in Indian cricket history as one of the heroes of that unforgettable tour.
Rahane also enjoyed a long and successful Indian Premier League career. He featured in 212 IPL matches and represented six franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
In his farewell message, Rahane said he had always tried to play the game with honesty and believed that the right intent would ultimately be rewarded.
"I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years."
Although he has stepped away from playing, Rahane indicated that his association with cricket is far from over.
"While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything."
The veteran batter also thanked the BCCI, the Mumbai Cricket Association, his teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, friends and family for their support throughout his career.