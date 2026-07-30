FIFA Charges Argentina Over World Cup Final Clash, Malvinas Banner Controversy

FIFA charges Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Roberto Ayala over alleged post-final clashes with Spain
AFA faces probes over chants, racism claims, political messages and security breaches
Argentina’s Malvinas banner after the England semifinal is also under investigation
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, defender Nahuel Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala following the heated scenes that followed the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain in New Jersey.
The proceedings were initiated after FIFA completed an investigation into the post-match incidents at MetLife Stadium, where clashes broke out between players from both teams after Spain secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina.
Ferran Torres scored the match-winning goal in extra time on July 12, ending Argentina’s hopes of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to claim consecutive World Cup titles.
Paredes, Molina and Ayala are facing the most serious charges, with FIFA investigating their involvement in alleged physical altercations with Spain players Gavi, Rodri and Dani Olmo. Paredes has been charged with three counts of assault, Molina faces two assault charges, while Ayala has one charge against him.
The trio could face significant suspensions if FIFA’s disciplinary committee finds them guilty.
“According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course,” FIFA said in a statement.
Argentina’s Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi have also been charged with unsporting conduct over their actions during the confrontation.
Apart from individual cases, FIFA has also opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for several alleged breaches during the tournament.
The charges include discriminatory chants and gestures, racist abuse allegations, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, inappropriate messages displayed by players and spectators, and objects being thrown by fans.
The AFA is also being investigated over a political banner displayed by Argentina’s players after their semifinal win over England. The message on the banner read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, meaning “The Malvinas Islands are Argentinian”.
The Falkland Islands, referred to as the Islas Malvinas by Argentina, have been at the centre of a long-running territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom. The issue led to the 1982 Falklands War after Argentina’s military government ordered an invasion of the islands, with Britain emerging victorious after a 10-week conflict.
British officials had urged FIFA to examine the incident, and the governing body later charged the AFA with “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature”.
FIFA said the proceedings against the AFA cover incidents linked to multiple Argentina matches at the World Cup, including alleged discrimination and security-related violations.
The governing body confirmed that all parties facing disciplinary action have been given the opportunity to submit their responses before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee delivers its verdict.