FIFA Charges Argentina Over World Cup Final Clash, Malvinas Banner Controversy

FIFA has charged Argentina over the World Cup final clash with Spain and the “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” banner, while AFA faces further misconduct probes

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso holds a banner with the words "The Malvinas are Argentine", referring to the Falkland Islands, while teammate Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi gestures to him, at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)