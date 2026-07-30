West Bengal Man Taken into Custody in Kerala after Receiving Call From Pakistan

A 35-year-old man from West Bengal was taken into custody in Beypore here on Thursday after he allegedly received a phone call from a Pakistan-based number, police said.
The man is being interrogated by central agencies, they said.
An officer at the Beypore police station said that during police questioning and an examination of his mobile phone, only one call from a Pakistan-based number was found, and no other suspicious material came to light.
The officer said the man had come to Kerala to work on a fishing boat.