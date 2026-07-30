Neeraj, Rohit And Yashvir Qualify For CWG 2026 Men's Javelin Final

Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the medal round by that time.
None of the 18 competitors could breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m.
Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round.
Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, along with two other Indians, advanced to the men's javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.
Chopra, who won the javelin throw title in 2018, was fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yashvir Singh (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round.
Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the medal round by that time.
None of the 18 competitors could breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m.