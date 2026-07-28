Parveen Hooda Vs Sacha Hickey LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: English Pugilist Knocks Out Indian Comprehensively

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Follow Parveen Hooda LIVE at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian boxer competes in the women's 65kg quarterfinal (medal event). Check start time, medal prospects, and live updates

Parveen Hooda CWG 2026
Indian boxer Parveen Hooda, centre, during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PTI /Ravi Choudhary
Welcome to live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the stage is set for a thrilling showdown as India's world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda steps into the ring to face England's formidable Sacha Hickey in the Women's 65kg quarterfinal. With a coveted spot in the semi-finals—and a guaranteed tournament medal—on the line, tensions are exceptionally high. Parveen brings her trademark technical brilliance, sharp counter-punching, and wealth of international experience to this crucial bout. However, fighting on home turf, Sacha Hickey is expected to pose a stern, high-tempo challenge backed by a roaring crowd. Expect a tactical battle of wits and endurance as both pugilists trade heavy blows to secure their place on the podium.
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Parveen Hooda Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian's Attempt Not Enough As She Gets Knocked Out

Parveen mounted a strong surge in the final frame, claiming the third round by a unanimous decision, but it proved to be too little, too late to erase Hickey's early advantage. Sacha Hickey secured a narrow 3-2 split decision victory, bringing Parveen Hooda's Commonwealth Games campaign to a close.

Parveen Hooda Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Fails To Respond In Second Round

Parveen struggled to generate the necessary turnaround in the second round, with Hickey taking it 4-1 to maintain her control. With Hickey holding a two-point lead on three scorecards and the other two dead level, Parveen faces a steep, uphill battle heading into the final round.

Parveen Hooda Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Trails In First Round

Parveen appeared to land the cleaner scoring punches early on, but England's Sacha Hickey successfully turned the opening frame into a scrappy affair. The judges ultimately awarded the first round 4-1 to the English pugilist, leaving Parveen with work to do to shift the momentum.

Parveen Hooda Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Kicks Off Proceedings

India's battle against the home nations in the boxing ring continues, shifting from Northern Ireland and Scotland to England as Parveen Hooda steps up for her 65kg quarterfinal clash against England's Sacha Hickey. Much like Priya Ghanghas before her, this marks Parveen's opening appearance of the Games after receiving a bye to the last eight.

Parveen Hooda Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!

Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Parveen Hooda takes centre stage in the women's 65kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

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