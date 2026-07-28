Priya Ghanghas Vs Niamh Mitchell, Highlights, Commonwealth Games Boxing Updates: Indian Pugilist Confirms Medal With Win

Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Priya Ghanghas take centre stage in the women's 60kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.
Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxing Starts With Win
It doesn't get more conclusive than that: Preeti Pawar completely outclassed Nicole Clyde to secure a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory, punching her ticket to Friday's semifinals.
Reaching the final four guarantees at least a bronze medal, but Preeti is clearly eyeing the higher steps of the podium as she rolls into the next round with supreme confidence.
Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway
This marks our first glimpse of her at these Games after securing a direct bye to the quarterfinals. As the reigning Asian champion hailing from Bhiwani—the undisputed heartland of Indian boxing—she shares the spotlight with her cousin Sakshi Choudhary, who is also contesting her quarterfinal in a true family affair. Meanwhile, the Glasgow crowd is bringing heavy support for her opponent, as Scotland's Niamh Mitchell enjoys home-ring advantage this evening.
Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Off To Poor Start
It has been a tricky start for Priya, as Mitchell's swift footwork and effective southpaw reach kept her on the back foot. However, boxing is notoriously unpredictable, and sure enough, the judges awarded the opening round 4-1 to the Scottish pugilist. Priya will need to alter her tactical approach immediately to turn the tide.
Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second Round Goes To Indian
Priya bounced right back in the second round, taking it 4-1 to mirror Mitchell's opening-round edge. With one judge having Priya up by two points, another favoring Mitchell by two, and the remaining three scorecards completely dead level, it is all to play for heading into the final frame. Priya capitalized as Mitchell appeared to tire toward the end of the second, and she will need to maintain that momentum in a tense, winner-take-all third round.
Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Edges To Victory
Priya staged a brilliant comeback after dropping the opening round, shaking off Mitchell's tactical gamesmanship to prove her superiority over the final two frames. A 4-1 edge in the second round followed by a clean sweep in the third propelled her to a hard-fought victory and a well-earned spot in the semifinals.