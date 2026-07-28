Priya Ghanghas Vs Niamh Mitchell, Highlights, Commonwealth Games Boxing Updates: Indian Pugilist Confirms Medal With Win

Priya bounced right back in the second round, taking it 4-1 to mirror Mitchell's opening-round edge. With one judge having Priya up by two points, another favoring Mitchell by two, and the remaining three scorecards completely dead level, it is all to play for heading into the final frame. Priya capitalized as Mitchell appeared to tire toward the end of the second, and she will need to maintain that momentum in a tense, winner-take-all third round.