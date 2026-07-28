Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Mwengo Mwale LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Determined To Extend Winning Run

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Follow Jadumani Mandengbam LIVE at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian boxer competes in the men's 55kg quarterfinal (medal event). Check start time, medal prospects, and live updates

Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games
Jadumani Mandengbam defeats Sumama Rehman to progress to Commonwealth Games 2026 quarter-final. Sony Sports Network
Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's skilled pugilist Jadumani Singh squares off against Zambia’s tough competitor Mwengo Mwale in the Men's 55kg quarterfinal. With a coveted spot in the semi-finals—and a guaranteed tournament medal—hanging in the balance, the stakes could not be higher. Jadumani enters this bout backed by his sharp hand-speed, aggressive footwork, and precise tactical awareness. However, Mwale brings formidable power and a relentless high-pressure style that will test the Indian boxer’s defensive resolve. Expect a fast-paced, high-intensity battle from the opening bell as both fighters leave everything in the ring to secure their pathway to the podium.
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Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Path To Quarterfinals

Jadumani Singh's path to the quarterfinals has been marked by two commanding, flawless performances on the canvas. In the Round of 32, the Indian pugilist produced a masterclass against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen, sweeping a 5-0 unanimous decision in front of a partisan home crowd by utilizing precise footwork and sharp counter-punches to secure all 10s across the opening rounds. He followed that up with another stellar 5-0 unanimous decision victory in the Round of 16 against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman. Overcoming his opponent's height and reach advantage with brilliant tactical discipline, Jadumani steadily took control after a tight first round, shifting gears with lightning-fast combinations and heavy body shots to leave all five judges firmly in his corner.

Jadumani Mandengbam Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!

Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Jadumani Mandengbam takes centre stage in the men's 55kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

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