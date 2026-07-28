Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Mwengo Mwale LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Determined To Extend Winning Run

Jadumani Singh's path to the quarterfinals has been marked by two commanding, flawless performances on the canvas. In the Round of 32, the Indian pugilist produced a masterclass against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen, sweeping a 5-0 unanimous decision in front of a partisan home crowd by utilizing precise footwork and sharp counter-punches to secure all 10s across the opening rounds. He followed that up with another stellar 5-0 unanimous decision victory in the Round of 16 against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman. Overcoming his opponent's height and reach advantage with brilliant tactical discipline, Jadumani steadily took control after a tight first round, shifting gears with lightning-fast combinations and heavy body shots to leave all five judges firmly in his corner.