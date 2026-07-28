Pooja Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Athlete Takes Off In Second Attempt In Rain Soaked Conditions

Women's High Jump Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Tracks Soaked With Rain
Track and field athletes at Scotstoun Stadium are contending with thoroughly rain-soaked conditions, with intermittent downpours and gusty winds turning the venue into a major test of adaptability.
Ground crew and officials have been forced to deploy super-soppers across the track and field areas to clear standing water and manage the puddles, racing against the clock to keep the surface safe and maintain the session schedule as much as possible.
Women's High Jump Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Off In Second Attempt
After an opening-jump miss at a modest 1.72m—rattled by a stacked field featuring the reigning Olympic silver and bronze medalists alongside freezing, wet, and windy conditions—Pooja Singh shook off the early nerves to clear 1.72m on her second attempt. With her personal best standing at 1.93m, she has plenty of room to grow as the competition unfolds.
Women's High Jump Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Pooja Singh takes centre stage in the Women's High Jump Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.