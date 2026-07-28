Pooja Singh LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Athlete Takes Off In Second Attempt In Rain Soaked Conditions

Follow Pooja Singh LIVE at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian athlete competes in the Women's High Jump Final (medal event). Check start time, medal prospects, and live updates

Pooja Singh in action as she sets a new senior national record in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong on Friday.

Pooja Singh in action as she sets a new senior national record in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong on Friday. | Photo Credit: LPU

Welcome to live coverage of India's rising track and field sensation, Pooja Singh, who prepares to take center stage for the Women's High Jump Final. The 19-year-old prodigy arrives at this grand stage riding an immense wave of momentum. Having shattered the long-standing senior national record with a stunning 1.93m clearance to claim gold at the Asian U20 Championships—cementing her status alongside her reigning senior Asian title—Pooja has proven she can soar to elite heights under pressure. Known for her explosive takeoff and fierce competitive spirit, the young star from Haryana is ready to test herself against the world's best. As the bar rises and the pressure mounts in this high-stakes medal event, all eyes will be fixed on the teenager to see how high she can fly.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2026, 11:52:11 pm IST Women's High Jump Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Tracks Soaked With Rain Track and field athletes at Scotstoun Stadium are contending with thoroughly rain-soaked conditions, with intermittent downpours and gusty winds turning the venue into a major test of adaptability. Ground crew and officials have been forced to deploy super-soppers across the track and field areas to clear standing water and manage the puddles, racing against the clock to keep the surface safe and maintain the session schedule as much as possible.

28 Jul 2026, 11:50:26 pm IST Women's High Jump Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Off In Second Attempt After an opening-jump miss at a modest 1.72m—rattled by a stacked field featuring the reigning Olympic silver and bronze medalists alongside freezing, wet, and windy conditions—Pooja Singh shook off the early nerves to clear 1.72m on her second attempt. With her personal best standing at 1.93m, she has plenty of room to grow as the competition unfolds.