In Photos: Wildfires Rage Across Spain And France As Europe Battles Extreme Heat

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Raging wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures and dry conditions have swept across parts of Spain and France, forcing evacuations, destroying forests, and straining firefighting efforts. This photo gallery captures the towering flames, smoke-filled skies, emergency response teams, and the widespread impact of one of Europe's latest wildfire emergencies.
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