In Photos: Wildfires Rage Across Spain And France As Europe Battles Extreme Heat

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Raging wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures and dry conditions have swept across parts of Spain and France, forcing evacuations, destroying forests, and straining firefighting efforts. This photo gallery captures the towering flames, smoke-filled skies, emergency response teams, and the widespread impact of one of Europe's latest wildfire emergencies.

Europe Wildfires: Spain & France Battle Fast-Moving Blazes
A plastic chair is partially melted and a tent burned at a campsite in Lège-Cap-Ferret after wildfires raged outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Bordeaux fire
A bicycle lays charred on the ground at a campsite after wildfires raged in Lège-Cap-Ferret, outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
2/13
Fast-moving wildfires Spain France
Firefighters tackle a blaze as wildfires rage near Le Las, outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
3/13
Mass evacuations Bordeaux and Madrid
A statue stands in front of the remains of a house after wildfires raged in the village of Le Porge, on the Bay of Biscay, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
4/13
Europe heatwave 2026 wildfires
A group hold a firehose and try to suppress a fire near Lacanau, as wildfires rage outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
5/13
Emergency crisis response wildfires France
An Airbus helicopter lets a Bambi Bucket full of water go over a firezone near Lacanau, as wildfires rage outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
6/13
Destructive forest fires southern Europe
A burned out automobile and the remains of a house after wildfires raged in the village of Le Porge, on the Bay of Biscay, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
7/13
Gironde region fire updates
A woman pours water on smoldering grass after wildfires raged in the village of Le Porge, on the Bay of Biscay, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
8/13
International firefighting aid Spain
Burnt vehicles sit in a parking area in Chapinería, Madrid province, Spain, Monday, July 27, 2026, after a major wildfire forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
9/13
Climate change sixth-generation fires
A tent is pockmarked from burning embers at a campsite after wildfires raged in Lège-Cap-Ferret, outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
10/13
Bordeaux wildfire
Charred belongings of residents who fled their homes because of the threat of a wildfire are photographed in Navas del Rey, Madrid province, Spain, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
11/13
Bordeaux wildfire evacuation
Two firefighters work to suppress a fire near Lacanau, as wildfires rage outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Spain and France fires
A group hold a firehose and try to suppress a fire near Lacanau, as wildfires rage outside Bordeaux, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Madrid province wildfire news
The charred remains of a house and garage after wildfires raged in the village of Le Porge, on the Bay of Biscay, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner

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