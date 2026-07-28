Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Factions’ Merger Talks Gain Momentum Amid Fresh Meetings

Sharad Pawar, Parth Pawar and Praful Patel meeting sparks fresh speculation over NCP faction merger.
Backchannel talks between Sharad and Ajit Pawar camps reportedly continue despite earlier setbacks.
BJP reportedly favours united NCP, though no merger has been officially confirmed yet.
A meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Parth Pawar and Praful Patel with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Wednesday has renewed speculation over a possible merger of the two rival NCP factions.
Neither side disclosed the agenda of the meeting, but the discussions have fuelled political speculation that efforts to bring together the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar's NCP may have gained fresh momentum.
Context Of Recent Meetings
The meeting comes days after Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The development has drawn attention as reports suggest renewed backchannel discussions between the two NCP camps after earlier merger attempts appeared to slow down.
Despite public denials and periodic setbacks, talks between leaders from both factions have reportedly continued, indicating that the possibility of reconciliation has not been ruled out.
BJP’s Role In The Equation
Discussions around a possible merger have also drawn attention to the BJP’s position. Sources suggest the party may prefer a united NCP rather than separate political engagements with the Sharad Pawar faction.
The process, which appeared to have stalled earlier, has reportedly picked up pace following a series of meetings involving leaders from both camps and senior BJP functionaries. However, no party or leader has officially confirmed that a merger is imminent.