Modi Cancelled Bihar Visit After Realising BJP Will Lose Bankipur Bypoll: Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav claimed PM Modi cancelled his Bihar visit fearing BJP's Bankipur bypoll defeat.
Yadav demanded judicial inquiry into police firing, despite suspension of the constable involved.
RJD promised pensions for arrested NEET protesters if it returns to power in Bihar.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a planned visit to Bihar after realising the BJP is likely to lose the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.
Yadav alleged that the Prime Minister had been scheduled to visit the state to inaugurate a bridge but abandoned the tour after assessing the political mood. He claimed that student unrest and growing public dissatisfaction with the government had weakened the BJP's electoral prospects.
The BJP and the Bihar government have not officially confirmed that such a visit had been scheduled.
Bankipur Bypoll
The Bankipur Assembly bypoll, scheduled for July 30, was necessitated after the seat was vacated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
The RJD has fielded Rekha Gupta, who finished runner-up in last year's Assembly election. However, political observers view the contest as primarily between Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and BJP candidate Neera Kumar Sinha, a leader from the party's youth wing.
Claiming that the BJP was heading for defeat, Yadav said, "People might not be aware that the Prime Minister had planned to visit Bihar to inaugurate a bridge, but he cancelled his tour after realising that his party was going to lose."
Demands Over Police Firing
The remarks came a day after the Bihar government announced that it would withdraw cases against NEET paper leak protesters and release those arrested during the demonstrations.
Yadav claimed the decision reflected growing public anger over the government's handling of the protests.
"The government's growing unpopularity following the brutal repression of protesters has forced it to withdraw the cases and release those arrested," he said.
The RJD leader also renewed his demand for a judicial inquiry into the firing by a police constable, who allegedly used an AK-47 rifle during a Bihar bandh organised by Left-backed student groups in Siwan district on July 25. The constable has since been suspended.
"Suspension alone is not enough. I continue to demand a judicial inquiry into the conduct of the police personnel who opened fire on the protesters," Yadav said.
Yadav also announced that, if the RJD returns to power, his party would introduce pensions for students arrested during the recent NEET protests.
He said the scheme would be modelled on the pension provided to "JP Senanis" political activists imprisoned during the Emergency for supporting Jayaprakash Narayan's movement.