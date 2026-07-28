Cumbersome Cucumbers: Why Did MoS Bhagirath Choudhary Return Rs 99 Lakh?

What Did The Centre Tell Parliament?

Thakur, in a written response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, said, “Shri Bhagirath Choudhary has communicated that he has refunded the subsidy to the bank concerned under the scheme. The concerned bank has been directed to return the subsidy amount to NHB (National Horticulture Board),” as quoted by The Indian Express.