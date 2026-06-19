With Sustainable Agriculture, NE has Potential to Become India's Next Growth Engine: Sitharaman

Inaugurating the Northeast's largest organic spice processing plant of the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd here, Sitharaman said, "The future of agriculture increasingly belongs not to those who produce the most, but to those who produce the best -- cleaner, more traceable, more trusted and more premium." "When Meghalaya's farmers rise, the Northeast rises. And when the Northeast rises, India's growth acquires a new engine," she said, congratulating the Meghalaya government, women collectives and entrepreneurs for driving the state's organic farming movement forward.