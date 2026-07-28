"Sarkaar Bhi Jhukti Hai," Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim At Centre Over NEET Paper Leaks And Protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the NEET paper leak controversy and the subsequent resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking during a debate on the anti-paper leaks amendment Bill on July 28, 2026, Yadav said the government bowed to pressure from protesting students. He also attacked the government's handling of the administrative crisis.