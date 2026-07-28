"Sarkaar Bhi Jhukti Hai," Akhilesh Yadav Takes Aim At Centre Over NEET Paper Leaks And Protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the Centre bowed to student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy and sacked former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Yadav lauded the nationwide student movement, stating it successfully compelled the government to act and adopt a democratic approach.
The opposition leader strongly condemned the recent police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi, comparing the violence to the Emergency.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the NEET paper leak controversy and the subsequent resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking during a debate on the anti-paper leaks amendment Bill on July 28, 2026, Yadav said the government bowed to pressure from protesting students. He also attacked the government's handling of the administrative crisis.
The youth demonstrations compelled the administration to yield and concede to their terms, he added.
"Sarkaar bhi jhukti hai, jhukane wala chahiye [Government too bows down if it is faced with a tough opposition]," he said.
Democratic Victory For Students
Yadav praised the students for compelling the government to address their demands. He noted that the protest, which started with a joke, evolved into a nationwide movement.
"I complement the students on their movement. They have turned even this government democratic as they had to allow the protest. We have seen times when this government didn't even let people protest," he said.
He strongly condemned the recent police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi last week. Officers allegedly deployed spiked rods, electric batons and pellet guns during the action.
"I have not seen the Emergency, but what happened then, we got to see in Delhi last week when students were brutally beaten with spiked rods and electric batons, and fired at with pellet guns," Yadav said.
Flaws In Paper Law
The Centre tabled the amendment to the anti paper leak law on Monday. The draft legislation, presented in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2026, seeks to modify the 2024 anti-paper leaks law. Under the new provisions, offenders face a Rs 50 lakh fine and up to 10 years of imprisonment.
Yadav questioned the new law saying that the 2024 legislation failed to stop exam leaks. This failure forced the government to introduce the current amendment on which the debate began on Tuesday.
Yadav broadened his attack to include the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Mandir, noting that the BJP government could neither stop donation theft nor paper leaks.
"The people who allowed the Ram Mandir donation theft to happen are also allowing the papers to leak," Yadav said.
He also went on to criticise the administration regarding recent demolition notices issued for several buildings at Rampur's Jauhar University.
"The government that cannot build any new university is now going after a private university with hammer and bulldozer," he said.