Ex-India U-19 Star Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In LPL Corruption Case

Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa have been denied bail by the Sri Lanka court in the ongoing LPL corruption case
Both of them applied for bail citing deteriorating health, which was opposed by the prosecutors
Kalra and Pushpa are accused of offering money to Sri Lankan players to influence specific outcomes and match proceedings in LPL 2026
Former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa have been denied bail in the alleged Lanka Premier League (LPL) match-fixing case. Kalra, who is also the co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise, and Pushpa were remanded in custody from July 17 to July 31.
Through their counsel, K.W.S. Fernando, the duo applied for bail, citing deteriorating health. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports is still investigating the case.
Accepting the prosecution's arguments, Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama rejected the bail application and ordered that their remand continue.
The case against the two Indian nationals was filed on the complaints of Sri Lankan International cricketers - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage. In addition, two more local players joined the complaint, thus strengthening the case against the Indians.
What's The Matter About
Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa are accused of offering the above players sums exceeding USD 30,000 to influence specific outcomes and match proceedings in the Lanka Premier League 2026. In reply, Kalra's lawyers refuted all the allegations of corruption and match-fixing as baseless. They also stated that they will challenge the prosecution's evidence in subsequent hearings.
"Having had the privilege of representing India with honour, Mr. Kalra fully understands the responsibility and integrity expected of those associated with Indian sport. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to upholding those values," a statement released on his behalf said.