Ex-India U-19 Star Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In LPL Corruption Case

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Former U-19 champion Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa, who have been remanded in custody by Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies, were denied bail in the LPL corruption case after they claimed that they are unwell. The duo are in remand until July 31

LPL 2026 Match-Fixing case update
U-19 World Cup Hero Manjot Kalra bail plea in the LPL 2026 corruption case rejected by the Sri Lankan court. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa have been denied bail by the Sri Lanka court in the ongoing LPL corruption case

  • Both of them applied for bail citing deteriorating health, which was opposed by the prosecutors

  • Kalra and Pushpa are accused of offering money to Sri Lankan players to influence specific outcomes and match proceedings in LPL 2026

Former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa have been denied bail in the alleged Lanka Premier League (LPL) match-fixing case. Kalra, who is also the co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise, and Pushpa were remanded in custody from July 17 to July 31.

Through their counsel, K.W.S. Fernando, the duo applied for bail, citing deteriorating health. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports is still investigating the case.

Accepting the prosecution's arguments, Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama rejected the bail application and ordered that their remand continue.

The case against the two Indian nationals was filed on the complaints of Sri Lankan International cricketers - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage. In addition, two more local players joined the complaint, thus strengthening the case against the Indians.

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Manjot Kalra remanded in police custody in Sri Lanka over alleged corruption and match-fixing during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026. - File Photo
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Former India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly trying to induce a player into corrupt practices. - File Photo

What's The Matter About

Manjot Kalra and Yuvraj Pushpa are accused of offering the above players sums exceeding USD 30,000 to influence specific outcomes and match proceedings in the Lanka Premier League 2026. In reply, Kalra's lawyers refuted all the allegations of corruption and match-fixing as baseless. They also stated that they will challenge the prosecution's evidence in subsequent hearings.

"Having had the privilege of representing India with honour, Mr. Kalra fully understands the responsibility and integrity expected of those associated with Indian sport. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to upholding those values," a statement released on his behalf said.

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