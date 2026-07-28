Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains faces opposition pressure over alleged examination irregularities and accountability concerns.
Pharmacy Officer exam cheating racket, not confirmed paper leak, fuels political attacks against AAP government.
NEET controversy expands debate on examination reforms, security measures and political responsibility across India.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has come under political scrutiny after opposition parties raised questions over examination security and alleged irregularities in the state.
The debate intensified after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid protests over the NEET-UG controversy. While AAP leaders described the resignation as a result of public pressure, opposition parties in Punjab argued that accountability should also apply to state governments.
The BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have criticised the Punjab government over alleged examination-related irregularities and demanded greater accountability from the Education Minister. The state government, however, has rejected claims of systemic failures and maintained that action has been taken whenever wrongdoing was detected.
Manish Sisodia's Remarks
The political controversy gained momentum after AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s remarks at a protest gathering in Delhi.
Sisodia had said that if any examination paper leak occurred in Punjab under the AAP government, action would be taken against the state Education Minister. He also claimed that no examination paper had leaked in Punjab during the party’s tenure.
Was There A Paper Leak In Punjab?
The Punjab government has denied allegations of examination paper leaks. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has claimed that no competitive examination paper was leaked in the state during the AAP government’s tenure.
According to the Chief Minister, authorities had uncovered a cheating racket in which candidates allegedly used Bluetooth-enabled digital pens to share questions with people outside examination centres, who then transmitted the answers back to them.
Opposition parties have used the incident to raise broader concerns about examination integrity, while the state government has argued that swift action against those involved demonstrates that safeguards are functioning.
What Happened In The Pharmacy Officer Recruitment Exam?
Punjab Police claimed that they uncovered an alleged inter-state cheating network during the Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination conducted recently by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
The examination was held to fill 454 Pharmacy Officer posts, with thousands of candidates appearing across multiple centres. Police alleged that some candidates used electronic devices, including Bluetooth-enabled equipment and pen cameras, to receive outside assistance during the test.
Police said several candidates and alleged members of the network were arrested. The university had also deployed flying squads across examination centres in Faridkot, Kotkapura and Ferozepur to monitor the process.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government acted immediately after the alleged cheating attempt was detected and that those involved were arrested.
Why Are Opposition Parties Demanding Bains’ Resignation?
Opposition parties argue that ministers must take responsibility when questions arise over the credibility of examinations conducted under their administration.
The BJP has questioned why AAP leaders demanded accountability from the Centre over the NEET controversy but have not applied the same standard in Punjab. Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have also criticised the state government over alleged examination-related irregularities.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X, alleging that he should resign over examination-related issues in the state. In a strongly worded post, Poonawalla accused Bains of avoiding accountability and wrote, “Koi sharm bachi hai?” while demanding his resignation.
A Wider National Discussion
The Punjab debate comes against the backdrop of nationwide concerns over examination integrity following the NEET-UG controversy.
The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan has intensified discussions around ministerial accountability, examination reforms and the need for stronger safeguards. While opposition parties have argued that political responsibility is necessary when public trust in examinations is affected, governments have emphasised the role of technology, enforcement and institutional reforms.
The Punjab controversy has therefore become part of a wider national discussion, whether India’s examination system requires only stronger security measures or deeper reforms to restore confidence among students and job aspirants.
(With inputs from agencies)