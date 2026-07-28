Outlook Explains | From Radhakrishnan To Nilekani, Why India Is Revisiting NEET Reforms

Why Was The Committee Constituted?

The K. Radhakrishnan Committee was constituted in 2024 amid widespread concerns over the integrity of entrance examinations following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Initially, it was tasked with improving examination processes, strengthening data security and reviewing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) functioning. Following directions from the Supreme Court in Vanshika Yadav vs Union of India, its mandate expanded to include examination security, technological safeguards, governance, staff training and student welfare, as Indian Express reported.