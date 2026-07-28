PoK Violence: Protest Group Claims 20 Dead After Security Forces Open Fire In Rawalakot

Rawalakot protests turn deadly as activists claim 20 deaths after security firing.
Communication blackout and barricades intensify tensions during ongoing demonstrations in PoK region.
Pakistan opposition leaders criticise crackdown; authorities yet to issue detailed response.
At least 20 Kashmiris died and hundreds remain injured after Pakistani security personnel fired on anti-election demonstrators in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
News 18 reported the casualty figures, citing the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and local activists. The violence erupted in the Dreik Eidgah area where residents boycotted local elections and gathered to protest.
The military, Punjab Rangers and police shot at the demonstrators. Security forces allegedly deployed live ammunition, long-range tear gas and strategically placed snipers against the civilian crowd. Eyewitnesses also alleged that bullets struck walls as security personnel fired into crowds.
Blackout And Barricades
Protesters barricaded the main entry routes into Rawalakot to stop more security units from entering the city.
Authorities imposed a strict communications blackout, cutting electricity, internet access and mobile networks across parts of the region.
"Cellular services are down, internet services are down, and forces have even cut off the electricity," a local protester said, in remarks reported by News 18, urging independent journalists and international organisations to focus attention on Rawalakot.
Demonstrators condemned the severity of the state action. "The tale of oppression you have written on the soil of Rawalakot today has no parallel in history," a protest speaker said.
Protest Movement Persists
Agitation continues despite the mounting death toll. Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri, a core member of the JKJAAC, vowed that their long march would proceed.
"We will not stop. We will seek justice for the blood of our martyrs," Kashmiri said.
Security forces killed Kashmiri's brother, Usman Nazir, in the violence. Another activist, identified only as Mushtaq's son, was also confirmed dead following the crackdown.
More protesters are currently entering Rawalakot. The JKJAAC planned to announce its next strategy at Maqbool Butt Shaheed Chowk.
Opposition Slams Crackdown
Political leaders in Pakistan heavily criticised the state response. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the violence.
He accused state institutions of failing to address the crisis before it escalated into bloodshed.
"Firing on their own unarmed people by forces intoxicated with power is open terrorism," Rehman said.
He further alleged that the people of PoK had rejected what he described as "rigged elections" and questioned why those demanding their rights continued to be labelled foreign agents.
"The state must immediately stop the oppression and grant the people their right to legitimate protest," Rehman said, adding that his party stood "shoulder to shoulder" with the people of Kashmir.
Many of the claims regarding casualties, the communications blackout and the actions of Pakistani security forces have been made by protest groups and local activists, and have not been independently verified. Pakistani authorities have not yet issued a detailed public response regarding the allegations of violence and the widespread blackouts.