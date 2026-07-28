PM Modi Meets Assam MPs To Assess Flood Relief Efforts, Suggests Gujarat Model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Assam MPs, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in his Parliament chamber to assess the state's flood situation.
Modi suggested adopting Gujarat's disaster management framework, recommending standard relief packages containing food, clothing, medicines, and utensils for displaced families.
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia presented damage estimates showing the floods have impacted over 11.4 lakh people across 25 districts and claimed 68 lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Assam flood crisis with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha parliamentarians from the state in his Parliament chamber on Tuesday morning. The meeting followed the National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party meeting. Attendees included Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia.
The political leaders discussed immediate relief strategies alongside long-term rehabilitation measures for the affected population. Modi later shared photographs from the interaction online.
"Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The Centre is working closely with the Assam Government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," Modi wrote on X.
Scale of Devastation
Saikia presented detailed damage estimates to Modi during the meeting. Flooding between April 29 and July 25 impacted 11,41,640 individuals across 25 districts and 77 revenue circles. The disaster submerged 2,145 villages.
The state government set up 210 relief camps to house 68,258 displaced residents. Local authorities also established 1,610 distribution centres to provide necessities.
The disaster killed 68 people, with eight individuals still missing. Rescue personnel evacuated 29,923 residents to safer zones, according to preliminary figures. The deluge completely destroyed 425 houses and partially damaged 3,550 structures.
Gujarat Model Proposed
Modi suggested the state consider adopting Gujarat's disaster management framework. He shared his administrative experience handling natural disasters as chief minister. He recommended distributing standard relief packages containing food, basic clothing, medicines and cooking utensils to help displaced families immediately.
Assam MPs announced they will launch a Rs 12 crore relief distribution drive from Guwahati on Wednesday to supply essentials to flood-hit households.
Modi promised complete Central assistance and praised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government's response. A central assessment team is currently evaluating the regional damage. Modi said a senior Union minister will travel to the state to coordinate rescue and relief operations.