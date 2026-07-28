Outlook Explains | Why Assam Floods Every Year Despite Decades Of Flood-Control Projects

Every year, when the monsoon arrives, Assam floods. This has been true for as long as anyone in the state can remember, and it was true long before human settlement made it a crisis. The Brahmaputra and its more than 50 tributaries are the life of the Assam plains — sustaining agriculture, recharging wetlands, and maintaining one of the world's richest floodplain ecosystems. The problem is that Assam has, over seventy years of flood-control effort, built itself into a state where the system's natural functioning has become incompatible with the settlements, infrastructure, and expectations placed upon the floodplain.