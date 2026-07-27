Adil Hussain On Assam Floods: 'My Nieces Are Stuck In Sivasagar', Urges Urgent Action

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Calling the recurring crisis deeply frustrating, he urged authorities to adopt a long-term flood management plan while appealing for public support.

Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain On Assam Floods Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Adil Hussain says nieces remain stranded in flood-hit Sivasagar amid worsening Assam floods.

  • Actor urges scientific flood management instead of recurring short-term disaster responses.

  • Over 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five Assam districts as of July 27.

Adil Hussain has once again brought national attention to the Assam floods after revealing that members of his own family remain trapped in flood-hit Sivasagar. The actor said rising waters continue to disrupt lives across the state and called the annual devastation both heartbreaking and preventable. He urged authorities to pursue lasting solutions instead of temporary responses.

Adil Hussain says family remains stranded in Sivasagar

The actor shared that his nieces and their husbands have been struggling after floodwaters entered their homes in Upper Assam's Sivasagar district. It was revealed by Hussain that he has been trying to find ways to help them while remaining in constant touch with singer Papon, who has also been supporting relief efforts on the ground.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Adil Hussain said he has witnessed destructive floods since childhood but believes the situation has worsened over the years. It was stated by the actor that unplanned urban development, shrinking marshlands, deforestation and the absence of scientific planning have intensified the crisis. He added that governments over several decades had failed to create an effective long-term flood management strategy despite advances in engineering and environmental planning.

Actor calls for scientific flood management in Assam

Hussain argued that India possesses the expertise needed to address recurring floods, pointing to countries that have successfully managed similar challenges through engineering and urban planning. He also said he has been using social media to amplify the crisis while encouraging people across the country to contribute to relief efforts.

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Flood Situation in Assam Remains Grim, 3.6 Lakh Affected - Representative Image

As of July 27, 2026, Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood spells of the year. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, more than 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five districts, while the flood-related death toll has risen to 68.

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A total of 763 villages remain submerged, nearly 48,742 hectares of crop area have been damaged and hundreds of relief camps continue to shelter displaced residents.

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