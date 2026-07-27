Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma To Perform At Closing Ceremony In Glasgow

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma headlines India's 20-minute Commonwealth Games cultural presentation in Glasgow.
More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations compete across 10 sports.
India receives the 2030 Commonwealth Games host baton during the August 2 ceremony.
Commonwealth Games 2026 will see Indian sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma take the global stage at the closing ceremony in Glasgow. The musician, who recently joined the music team of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, will represent India's rich musical heritage during a special cultural showcase marking the handover to the next host nation.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to lead India's cultural showcase
Held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the closing ceremony will conclude the 11-day sporting event with a special 20-minute Indian cultural presentation. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will share the stage with National Award-winning composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Siddharth and Shivam during the formal flag handover ceremony to India, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma calls the performance an honour
It was said by Sharma that representing India's musical heritage on such a prestigious global platform was an honour. He added that he looked forward to bringing the spirit and sanctity of classical fusion music to audiences in Glasgow.
The performance further adds to Sharma's growing international profile. As a member of the historic Rikhi Ram instrument-making family, he has emerged as one of India's leading contemporary classical musicians. His recent association with Ramayana also placed him alongside Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman on the film's music team.
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, featuring more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories across 10 sports and six integrated para-sports, has also witnessed a strong Indian campaign. India's 122-member contingent has already celebrated Mirabai Chanu's historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, while weightlifter Rishikanta Singh and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar have also secured podium finishes.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place on August 2, when India officially receives the baton as host of the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad.