Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma To Perform At Closing Ceremony In Glasgow

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to lead India's cultural showcase

Held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the closing ceremony will conclude the 11-day sporting event with a special 20-minute Indian cultural presentation. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will share the stage with National Award-winning composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Siddharth and Shivam during the formal flag handover ceremony to India, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.