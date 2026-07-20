Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Eyes Oscars For Ramayana Track, Says ‘See You At The Oscars’

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has set his sights on the Academy Awards after unveiling his live rendition of Rama Rama, a track from Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana. The celebrated sitar maestro shared a video of his performance from the film's grand launch event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and confidently hinted that the song could make its way to the Oscars. His statement has quickly sparked excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film.