Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Eyes Oscars For Ramayana Track, Says ‘See You At The Oscars’

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma expressed confidence about an Oscars journey for Rama Rama.
Sharma joins AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer on Ramayana's ambitious music team.
Ramayana heads to San Diego Comic-Con with its trailer debut on July 24.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has set his sights on the Academy Awards after unveiling his live rendition of Rama Rama, a track from Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana. The celebrated sitar maestro shared a video of his performance from the film's grand launch event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and confidently hinted that the song could make its way to the Oscars. His statement has quickly sparked excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma says 'See you at the Oscars'
Sharing the performance on social media, Sharma expressed gratitude for being associated with the ambitious project. In the comments section, it was written, "Honoured to contribute to this historic project celebrating the story of Ramayana. I humbly present a rendition of 'Rama Rama' to you all performed live last night at Bharat Mandapam. See you at the Oscars."
The remark immediately grabbed attention online, with fans praising both the performance and the musician's confidence. Many hoped the composition could compete in categories such as Best Original Song or Best Original Score at the Academy Awards.
Ramayana music team grows stronger
During the film's launch event, producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that Sharma had officially joined the music team alongside Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Speaking on stage, Malhotra announced that Sharma would also contribute his musical talent to the film.
The event introduced audiences to the scale of Ramayana through its first footage, concept art, costume designs and character illustrations. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and several other prominent actors.
The production is also preparing for its global showcase, with the official trailer set to debut at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, marking another major milestone in the film's international rollout.