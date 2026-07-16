Ramayana Budget, Cast Fee, VFX Details, Runtime - All You Need To Know About Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana touts itself as the most ambitious Indian film ever made. Initial ports had claimed that the two-part film is being mounted on a budget of Rs 1600 crore ($100 million for each part). But the film's producer, Namit Malhotra, clarified later that the real number is much higher, at Rs 4000 crore. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, he emphasised, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."