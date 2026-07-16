BTS' Fake Scandal Campaign For NORMAL Leaves Fans Guessing Before Big Release

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The unusual rollout quickly went viral as ARMY connected the campaign to the upcoming music video.

BTS NORMAL
BTS' NORMAL Campaign Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • BTS used a fake tabloid story to promote the upcoming NORMAL music video.

  • The viral campaign appeared in two major US newspapers before fans solved it.

  • NORMAL continues the global rollout of ARIRANG ahead of its streaming release.

BTS has once again found an unconventional way to build anticipation for new music. Ahead of the release of the NORMAL music video, the global K-pop group launched a tabloid-style promotional campaign that briefly convinced fans a celebrity scandal was unfolding before it was revealed to be part of the song's marketing strategy.

BTS turns fake scandal into a viral marketing campaign

The campaign began when advertisements resembling sensational tabloid stories appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Post. Carrying the headline, "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," the advertisements showed the seven members standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of toilets while dressed in black suits.

The accompanying copy questioned whether the gathering was "entirely normal", encouraging readers to believe they were looking at a genuine celebrity story. Fans, however, quickly realised the campaign was teasing NORMAL, one of the standout tracks from BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG.

NORMAL Continues BTS' ARIRANG Rollout

The campaign rapidly spread across social media, with fans sharing theories, memes and reactions to what many described as one of BTS' most inventive promotional ideas. The stunt further boosted anticipation for NORMAL, a song that explores the contrast between life under constant public attention and moments of personal reflection.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, the track combines heavy percussion with psychedelic guitar textures while allowing the members' introspective lyrics to take centre stage.

Related Content
Shilpa Shinde discusses fake MMS video controversy - Instagram
Yash and Kiara Advani in Toxic's Tabaahi video - YouTube
BTS ARIRANG - X
Forwarded as Received by Saadia Azim - null

The promotional campaign arrives as BTS continues the European leg of its BTS World Tour: ARIRANG, following the chart success of the album and its lead single, SWIM. The NORMAL music video and the Korean version of the song will premiere exclusively on Spotify on July 17 (ET) before becoming available across all streaming platforms on July 19 (ET).

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories