BTS' Fake Scandal Campaign For NORMAL Leaves Fans Guessing Before Big Release

BTS used a fake tabloid story to promote the upcoming NORMAL music video.
The viral campaign appeared in two major US newspapers before fans solved it.
NORMAL continues the global rollout of ARIRANG ahead of its streaming release.
BTS has once again found an unconventional way to build anticipation for new music. Ahead of the release of the NORMAL music video, the global K-pop group launched a tabloid-style promotional campaign that briefly convinced fans a celebrity scandal was unfolding before it was revealed to be part of the song's marketing strategy.
BTS turns fake scandal into a viral marketing campaign
The campaign began when advertisements resembling sensational tabloid stories appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Post. Carrying the headline, "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," the advertisements showed the seven members standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of toilets while dressed in black suits.
The accompanying copy questioned whether the gathering was "entirely normal", encouraging readers to believe they were looking at a genuine celebrity story. Fans, however, quickly realised the campaign was teasing NORMAL, one of the standout tracks from BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG.
NORMAL Continues BTS' ARIRANG Rollout
The campaign rapidly spread across social media, with fans sharing theories, memes and reactions to what many described as one of BTS' most inventive promotional ideas. The stunt further boosted anticipation for NORMAL, a song that explores the contrast between life under constant public attention and moments of personal reflection.
Produced by Ryan Tedder, the track combines heavy percussion with psychedelic guitar textures while allowing the members' introspective lyrics to take centre stage.
The promotional campaign arrives as BTS continues the European leg of its BTS World Tour: ARIRANG, following the chart success of the album and its lead single, SWIM. The NORMAL music video and the Korean version of the song will premiere exclusively on Spotify on July 17 (ET) before becoming available across all streaming platforms on July 19 (ET).