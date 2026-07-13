K-Music Night 2026: John Park, Okdal, Yozoh And Jeena Set For New York Concert Series

K-Music Night 2026 returns with four Korean singer-songwriters performing across four days.
John Park, Okdal, Yozoh and Jeena headline concerts at the Korean Cultural Center.
Fifth edition celebrates Korean music while marking the US 250th independence anniversary.
K-Music Night 2026 is set to return to New York with a four-day concert series featuring acclaimed Korean singer-songwriters John Park, Okdal, Yozoh and Jeena. Organised by the Korean Cultural Center New York in collaboration with the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) New York Center, the annual event will once again spotlight the richness and diversity of Korea's contemporary music scene. This year's edition also carries added significance as it coincides with the 250th anniversary of US independence.
K-Music Night 2026 celebrates Korean singer-songwriters
Now in its fifth edition, K-Music Night has established itself as a platform for introducing Korean popular music beyond mainstream K-pop to audiences in the United States. Rather than focusing on idol groups, the 2026 programme shines a light on singer-songwriters known for their distinctive musical identities and storytelling.
The organisers said the concert series is intended to connect local audiences and music industry professionals with a wider spectrum of Korean music, highlighting artists whose work reflects different styles and creative approaches.
John Park, Okdal, Yozoh and Jeena to headline New York concerts
John Park and Jeena will open the concert series with performances on August 13 and 14, while indie duo Okdal and singer-songwriter Yozoh will take the stage on August 15 and 16.
All performances will be held at the Korean Cultural Center New York. The event is expected to attract both longtime fans of Korean music and newcomers interested in discovering artists beyond the commercial K-pop landscape.
The concert series forms part of the Korean Cultural Center's ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange through music and strengthen the presence of Korean artists on the global stage. With four respected singer-songwriters sharing the spotlight, K-Music Night 2026 promises an intimate showcase celebrating Korea's evolving musical landscape.