Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Samantha's Rs 100 Crore Film

Actress Samantha's hit film Maa Inti Bangaaram will start streaming this July.
The digital premiere follows a highly successful theatrical run where the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark globally.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, the commercial entertainer opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Samantha shared that the film faced initial industry scepticism regarding the box office viability of heroine-led projects.
Actor Samantha's new film Maa Inti Bangaaram is set for a digital premiere this July. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the action-comedy was released globally in theatres on June 19, 2026. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in significant roles. Here are the OTT release date details.
When and where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram on OTT
JioHotstar announced on Sunday that the movie will stream on the platform on July 17. Those who missed the blockbuster film in theatres can now watch it in the comfort of their home.
The digital premiere announcement comes after the film's successful theatrical run.
Maa Inti Bangaaram box office success
Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide during its theatrical run. The film received praise for placing a woman at the centre of a commercial entertainer.
It is also a breakthrough role for Samantha, marking a major career shift towards performance-driven and action-oriented roles. Her previous releases include The Family Man 2, Yashoda and Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Defying industry doubts
Samantha recalled a conversation that highlighted the initial scepticism surrounding the project. A friend had called an exhibitor in a B-centre to ask how the film might fare.
The exhibitor said, "Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody."
Samantha said that these words reflected the industry's perception of the film before it hit theatres. On the mindset, she said, "Real change happens only when someone is willing to take a risk."
She added that while such risks do not always pay off, "sometimes they do. For us, this one did."
The actress hopes that the film's success will shift the conversation around female-led cinema.
Samantha is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Both got married on December 1, 2025.