Seo In Young To Remarry Two Years After Divorce, Agency Requests Restraint Over Fiancé Reports

Seo In Young marriage plans were officially confirmed by her agency.
Agency requested restraint regarding reports about fiancé Choi Ji Hoon.
Wedding expected in 2026 as singer begins a new chapter.
Seo In Young marriage announcement has quickly become one of the most discussed stories in Korean entertainment circles. The singer is preparing to begin a new chapter in her personal life after confirming plans to remarry later this year. However, alongside the excitement surrounding the news, her agency has expressed concern over growing speculation regarding her fiancé and his private life.
An official representative confirmed on June 8 that Seo In Young will marry content company CEO Choi Ji Hoon during the second half of the year. The confirmation arrived after reports about the couple began circulating across Korean media outlets and social platforms.
Seo In Young's agency requests restraint over fiancé reports
Following the announcement, photos of Choi Ji Hoon from previous business events and interviews rapidly spread online. As public curiosity increased, Seo In Young's representatives issued a statement addressing the situation.
According to the agency, a formal statement regarding the marriage will be coordinated and released by both parties in due course. It was also requested that indiscriminate reporting about a private individual be avoided. The agency stressed that Choi Ji Hoon is not a public figure and deserves the same level of privacy afforded to ordinary citizens.
Who is Seo In Young's fiancé Choi Ji Hoon?
Choi Ji Hoon serves as the CEO of NP, a creative content company involved in integrated marketing projects, XR content production and metaverse platforms. The company has recently expanded into original short-form drama production, helping raise his profile within the entertainment and technology sectors.
The marriage marks a significant milestone for Seo In Young, who previously married a businessman in 2023 before announcing their separation the following year. Since then, she has focused on rebuilding her public presence, including launching her YouTube channel earlier this year.
While an exact wedding date has not yet been revealed, the ceremony is expected to take place during the latter half of 2026.