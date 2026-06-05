My Royal Nemesis Star Baek Eun Hye Announces Marriage To Lee Junu

Baek Eun Hye's marriage confirmed with musical actor Lee Junu.
Lee Junu shared wedding news through a heartfelt handwritten letter.
The couple shares a ten-year age difference and entertainment careers.
Baek Eun Hye marriage news has brought a wave of excitement among K-drama fans after it was confirmed that the actress will be tying the knot with musical actor Lee Junu. The announcement was made by her agency, BIGBOSS ENTERTAINMENT, while Lee Junu also shared the news personally through a heartfelt handwritten letter to his supporters.
The actress, known for her memorable roles across television and musical theatre, is set to begin a new chapter in her personal life with Lee Junu, who is ten years younger than her. The couple's wedding announcement has quickly become a talking point among fans of Korean entertainment.
Lee Junu shares heartfelt wedding announcement
Lee Junu chose to break the news directly to fans through social media. In his handwritten message, it was shared that he had met someone with whom he wished to walk through life in the same direction and had made a promise to spend the rest of his life with that person.
The actor also expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his journey, from his days as an athlete to his current career in musical theatre. Blessings and prayers for the couple were also requested in the message.
Who are Baek Eun Hye and Lee Junu?
Born in 1986, Baek Eun Hye has built a respected career through dramas including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Nokdu Flower, Black Dog: Being a Teacher, The Good Detective, Family by Choice and When the Stars Gossip. She is currently appearing in the SBS drama My Royal Nemesis.
Lee Junu, born in 1996, began his career as a figure skater before transitioning to musical theatre. Since making his stage debut in La Révolution in 2021, he has steadily established himself through productions such as Black Mary Poppins, Duel, Story of Aesops and Paganini.
While details regarding the wedding ceremony have not yet been revealed, the announcement has already been warmly received by fans celebrating the couple's new beginning.