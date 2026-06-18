Lee Ji Hye Warns Fans of AI Ad Scam: Fake Endorsements Using Her Face Spark K-Pop Industry Alarmed

Lee Ji Hye denied involvement in AI-generated advertisements using her image.
The singer urged fans to avoid suspicious links and report scams.
Growing AI misuse continues to fuel concerns across the K-pop industry.
Lee Ji Hye has become the latest South Korean celebrity to speak out against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence. The singer, actress and broadcaster recently warned fans about a wave of AI-generated advertisements that have been circulating online using her likeness without permission.
Taking to social media, Lee Ji Hye revealed that she had received numerous direct messages from concerned followers asking about advertisements featuring her face. The star clarified that she had never participated in any of the campaigns and had no association with the products being promoted.
Lee Ji Hye warns fans against AI-generated advertisements
Sharing screenshots of the misleading content, Lee Ji Hye explained that scammers had allegedly used AI technology to manipulate her image and create fake endorsements.
In her social media post, it was stated by the singer that she had been receiving many messages about the advertisements in recent weeks. She stressed that none of the promotions were genuine and urged followers to remain cautious.
A warning was also issued by Lee Ji Hye, asking people not to click on suspicious links or purchase products advertised through these posts. It was further noted that although the advertisements appeared to be written in Korean, several details seemed unusual and inauthentic.
Growing concerns over AI scams in the K-pop industry
Lee Ji Hye's experience reflects a wider problem facing the entertainment industry. In recent months, fans and industry observers have raised concerns about the increasing use of AI tools to create misleading content featuring celebrities without their consent.
The issue extends beyond manipulated advertisements. The emergence of AI-generated K-pop groups and digitally altered content has sparked ongoing debates about privacy, consent and intellectual property rights.
Best known as a former member of the disbanded group Sharp, Lee Ji Hye later built a successful career as a solo artist and television personality. She has appeared on programmes including Divorced Singles, Mother Was Pretty and Attack on Grandma, and currently serves as a judge on Burning Trotman.
As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, Lee Ji Hye's warning serves as a reminder for fans to verify endorsements through official channels before engaging with online promotions.