Namkoong Min And Jin Ah Reum Expecting First Child, Confirms Agency

Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum are expecting their first child.
The couple is preparing to welcome their new family member with grateful and excited hearts while prioritising health.
Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum first met in 2015 and got married in 2022.
South Korean actors Namkoong Min and his wife Jin Ah Reum are expecting their first child together. They are set to embrace parenthood four years after their marriage.
Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum are pregnant
On Thursday (June 18), Namkoong Min’s agency 935 Entertainment announced the good news, stating, “A precious new life has come to the couple, Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum,” adding that the couple is “preparing to welcome a new member to their family with grateful and excited hearts, prioritising health and stability above all else.”
The agency also requested “kind understanding” as it is a private matter, and it is difficult to provide further details. “We hope you will warmly congratulate Namkoong Min and his family on this precious blessing,” the statement read further.
Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum's relationship and marriage
Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum reportedly first met in 2015 for the short film Light My Fire, which was directed by Min and in which Reum acted. Their love bloomed on set, and they made their relationship official the following year. After dating for seven years, they got married in October 2022.
The pregnancy marks a new milestone for them as they prepare for their journey of parenthood together.
Namkoong Min will appear in the upcoming KBS2 drama The Completion of Marriage, which will be released on July 4. Earlier, he won the grand prize at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for Hot Stove League, and then bagged three acting awards in four years with Black Sun in 2021 and My Dearest in 2023.
He is currently one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea.
Jin, a South Korean model and actress, has appeared in several films and television series, including The Royal Tailor (2014) and Vampire Detective (2016).