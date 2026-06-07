Rising Chinese Actor Jin Ze Dies At 33: Final Social Media Post Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Jin Ze dies at 33, shocking fans across Chinese entertainment circles.
Final social media post celebrated new lead role weeks earlier.
The upcoming drama attracted over 1.48 million viewer reservations before release.
Rising Chinese actor Jin Ze has died at the age of 33, leaving fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry in mourning. The actor's management company confirmed the news in an official statement, revealing that he passed away at his home in Hangzhou. While the announcement has sparked widespread grief online, the circumstances surrounding his death remain undisclosed.
The news spread rapidly across Chinese social media platforms, where tributes poured in from fans who remembered Jin Ze not only for his performances but also for his warmth and humility. His death comes at a time when his acting career appeared to be entering a significant new phase.
Jin Ze's Agency Appeals For Privacy
In a statement released by Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., it was announced with "profound sorrow" that contracted actor Jin Ze, whose birth name was Zhang Jiawei, had passed away. The agency also requested privacy for his family and urged the public not to circulate rumours or engage in speculation.
The company stressed that unverified information should not be spread while the family focuses on funeral arrangements and coping with their loss.
Jin Ze's Career Was Gaining Momentum
What has made the tragedy particularly emotional for fans is that Jin Ze appeared optimistic about the future just weeks before his death. His final social media update celebrated the completion of filming for a new project in which he played the lead role.
One of his most anticipated upcoming dramas, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, had already generated considerable buzz ahead of release, reportedly attracting more than 1.48 million reservations from prospective viewers.
Born in Shandong Province, Jin Ze first found recognition as a fashion model after graduating from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. He later transitioned into acting and steadily built his reputation through television dramas including Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss.
A Promising Career Cut Short
In recent years, Jin Ze successfully embraced China's rapidly expanding vertical-drama market, earning a new generation of fans through short-form storytelling. Several of his projects remain unreleased, making his passing even more heartbreaking for audiences eager to watch his career continue to flourish.
As tributes continue to flood social media, many are remembering Jin Ze as a talented performer whose journey ended far too soon.