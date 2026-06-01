Zhang Linghe Event Cancelled After Crowd Crush Injures Five, Glass Doors Shatter

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

Zhang Linghe’s scheduled appearance in Nanning was abruptly cancelled after overcrowding triggered a crowd crush that shattered glass doors and injured five attendees.

Zhang Linghe
Zhang Linghe event cancelled after crowd crush injures five fans Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Zhang Linghe's event was cancelled after a crowd crush shattered the mall's glass entrance in Nanning.

  • Five fans suffered minor injuries during Zhang Linghe's brand appearance crowd surge.

  • Zhang Linghe's team announced compensation and moved the event online after the incident.

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe’s public appearance in Nanning ended in chaos after overwhelming crowds gathered outside a shopping mall, leading to a crowd crush that shattered a glass entrance panel and injured five people. The Zhang Linghe event cancellation news quickly spread online as videos of the incident surfaced across social media.

The 28-year-old actor, known for Pursuit of Jade, was scheduled to attend an eyewear brand promotion on May 31. Long before the event began, thousands of fans had already assembled outside the venue, creating heavy congestion around the mall entrance.

Zhang Linghe's event was cancelled after a crowd surge

As the doors opened, the crowd reportedly surged forward at once. The pressure caused a large glass panel near the entrance to break, creating panic and forcing security personnel to intervene.

Local media reports stated that five attendees suffered minor cuts and abrasions from the shattered glass. Emergency medical assistance was arranged immediately, and authorities later confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

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Videos circulating online showed packed balconies, escalators and corridors inside the mall as organisers struggled to control the situation.

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Zhang Linghe team issues apology and compensation update

With safety concerns escalating, organisers decided to cancel the physical appearance and move the event online instead. Zhang later interacted with fans through a livestream.

In a statement shared on Weibo, it was said by Zhang Linghe’s studio that the scheduled appearance had been temporarily rescheduled and regret was expressed over the inconvenience caused. It was further emphasised that attendee safety remained the top priority.

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The actor’s team also confirmed reimbursement plans for fans who travelled to Nanning. Compensation reportedly includes flights, rail tickets, accommodation and local transport expenses, with submissions accepted until June 3 and processing expected by June 15.

The brand involved also apologised and confirmed that injured attendees had received medical attention while additional safety measures would be introduced for future events.

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