Fire Breaks Out In Pacific Mall’s Cinema In Ghaziabad

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Deepika Kashyap
Updated on:
Published at:

Officials received information of the fire early on Thursday, multiple fire tenders rushed to the site.

Fire at pacific mall
Visual of the fire at Pacific mall Photo: ANI
Summary of this article

  • Fire was controlled within an hour, says chief fire officer

  • No casualties reported so far

  • The fire broke out because of a short-circuit, as per preliminary reports

Fire was controlled within an hour, says chief fire officer

No casualties reported so far

The fire broke out because of a short-circuit, as per preliminary reports

A massive fire broke out in Pacific Mall, in the Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad on Thursday morning. The fire reportedly originated in the projector room of the cinema hall of the mall, but the cause is unknown. Till now, no casualties have been reported.

Screengrab of the building on fire in Ghaziabad - Source: X
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By Outlook News Desk

Rahul Pal, Chief Fire Officer, said that around 7:21 am, the fire departments was informed about the fire at Pacific mall. Immediately five fire tenders rushed to the site, as per TOI, and were informed that the fire broke out in the projector room of the cinema.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Pal said that the fire started in the projector room due to a possible short circuit. Some parts of the auditorium also suffered damage. No loss of life has been reported. “The firefighting systems in the mall were fully functional and helped in controlling the fire in a timely manner. The fire was controlled in an hour” the CFO added.

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Mall authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

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