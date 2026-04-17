Massive Fire Guts 150+ Shanties In Ghaziabad Village, Families Left Homeless

Over 150 shanties were gutted when a massive fire broke out in a village here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
No loss of life has been reported so far, they said.
The fire broke out in the afternoon in the Kanwani village under the Indirapuram police station area, where scrap work was being done. Over 150 shanties were gutted in the fire, leaving many homeless, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.
He said the fire department team has doused the fire, and there is smoke on the spot.
No missing person or causality has been reported in the incident, he said, adding that a survey is being conducted in the area to confirm if anyone is missing.
A team of doctors is there on the spot, and nearby hospitals have also been alerted, he added.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though officials suspect a short circuit in one of the illegal electrical connections or a gas cylinder leak might have triggered the spark.
Affected families have been moved to temporary shelters, and the process of providing relief material is underway.
Police said a detailed technical investigation will be conducted once the cooling process is completed.