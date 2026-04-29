Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze in Indirapuram High-Rise Damages Multiple Flats

Emergency response teams from the fire department were dispatched promptly, with at least four fire tenders deployed to contain the blaze.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Screengrab of the building on fire in Ghaziabad
Screengrab of the building on fire in Ghaziabad Photo: Source: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • At least 10–12 flats were reportedly damaged after the fire spread through a multi-storey tower

  • Four fire tenders were deployed, and all trapped residents were safely evacuated

  • Preliminary inputs suggest a possible electrical fault, with an investigation underway

A massive fire broke out in a residential tower at Gaur Green Avenue society in Indirapuram on Wednesday, gutting several flats and sending thick plumes of smoke across the area. Firefighters rushed to the scene and evacuated residents in time, preventing any loss of life as the blaze was brought under control.

Panic gripped residents of the high-rise society in Ghaziabad after flames and dense black smoke were seen billowing from one of the towers. Visuals from the scene, shared by India Today, showed the fire spreading rapidly across multiple floors, raising fears that several people could be trapped inside.

Emergency response teams from the fire department were dispatched promptly, with at least four fire tenders deployed to contain the blaze. Officials said firefighters launched an immediate rescue operation, managing to evacuate all those inside the affected flats safely. Their swift intervention ensured that no casualties were reported.

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BY Outlook News Desk

According to a resident, around 10 to 12 flats were damaged in the incident. “There may have been some electrical issue, but we don’t have full information yet,” he said, indicating that the exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

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Authorities said the fire appeared to have originated in one of the flats before spreading, though a detailed investigation is underway to determine the precise trigger. Preliminary indications point to a possible electrical fault, but officials have not confirmed this.

The blaze was eventually brought under control before it could spread further to adjoining apartments, averting a potentially larger disaster in the densely populated residential complex.

With Inputs from PTI

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