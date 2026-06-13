President Murmu Reviews IMA Passing Out Parade

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
She described the induction of women cadets into the academy as a historic milestone in the country's military history.
The President urged newly commissioned officers to uphold the highest traditions of leadership, service, integrity, and sacrifice.
President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, marking a significant moment in the institution's history as women cadets participated in the commissioning process.
Addressing the newly commissioned officers, the President described the induction of women cadets into the academy as a historic milestone that reflects the changing character of India's armed forces and the country's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in uniform.
The Indian Military Academy, located in Dehradun, is one of the country's premier institutions for training officers of the Indian Army. Established in 1932, the academy has produced generations of military leaders who have served in conflicts, peacekeeping missions, and strategic assignments across the globe. The participation of women cadets in the passing out parade marks a new chapter in its nearly century-long history.
The induction follows a series of reforms aimed at increasing the role of women in the armed forces. In recent years, women have gained access to permanent commissions in several branches of the military and have increasingly been integrated into roles that were previously restricted. The move is widely viewed as part of a broader effort to enhance gender equality within India's defence establishment.
President Murmu praised the cadets for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to national service. She noted that military officers carry the responsibility of safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and maintaining the trust placed in them by citizens. She urged the newly commissioned officers to lead with courage, discipline, and a strong sense of duty.
The President also highlighted the evolving security challenges facing the country, emphasizing the need for officers who are not only physically and mentally resilient but also capable of adapting to technological and strategic changes in modern warfare. She encouraged the graduates to remain committed to continuous learning and professional excellence throughout their careers.
The Passing Out Parade is one of the most significant ceremonies at the academy, symbolising the transition of cadets into commissioned officers of the Indian Army. Family members, military officials, and dignitaries traditionally attend the event, which celebrates years of rigorous training and preparation for military leadership.
The inclusion of women cadets in the commissioning process is expected to be remembered as a watershed moment for the academy and the Indian Army, underscoring the institution's adaptation to changing societal and military realities while preserving its longstanding traditions of service and excellence.